Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with Iowa coming out on top. Game time is at TBA on March 24.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Hawkeyes secured a 74-66 win against Georgia.

Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their signature win of the season.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (11).

Iowa has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5

Iowa Performance Insights