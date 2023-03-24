This Sweet 16 battle features the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) playing against the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. It tips off at 7:30 PM, with the winner moving on to the N/A Region bracket final.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes score an average of 69 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 70.4 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

Colorado has put together a 16-1 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Iowa is 14-0 when it allows fewer than 69 points.

The 87.4 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 28.9 more points than the Buffaloes allow (58.5).

When Iowa totals more than 58.5 points, it is 23-6.

When Colorado gives up fewer than 87.4 points, it is 22-7.

This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 51% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Buffaloes give up.

Iowa Schedule