Blues vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Blues (32-33-6) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-39-10), who have fallen in three in a row, on Saturday, March 25 at 10:30 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW.
Blues vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-155)
|Ducks (+135)
|6.5
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have won 11 of their 23 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (47.8%).
- St. Louis has an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Blues have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
- In 41 of 71 matches this season, St. Louis and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Blues vs. Ducks Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|221 (20th)
|Goals
|183 (31st)
|256 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|288 (32nd)
|42 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (30th)
|42 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|66 (30th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, St. Louis went over five times.
- The average amount of goals in the Blues' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Blues have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Blues' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 221 total, which makes them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Blues have given up 256 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.
- They're ranked 25th in the league with a -35 goal differential .
