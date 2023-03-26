How to Watch the Blues vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having won four in a row on the road, the St. Louis Blues play at the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW to watch as the Kings and the Blues square off.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Blues vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/4/2023
|Kings
|Blues
|4-2 LA
|10/31/2022
|Blues
|Kings
|5-1 LA
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 259 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 26th in the NHL.
- The Blues have 227 goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 39 goals over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|69
|31
|34
|65
|50
|47
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|57
|23
|39
|62
|29
|31
|34.5%
|Robert Thomas
|68
|16
|44
|60
|39
|62
|53.4%
|Brayden Schenn
|72
|21
|35
|56
|42
|32
|46.3%
|Justin Faulk
|72
|8
|29
|37
|49
|47
|-
Kings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kings are allowing 227 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 13th in league play.
- The Kings' 245 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 8-0-2 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|66
|22
|46
|68
|37
|17
|57.1%
|Anze Kopitar
|72
|26
|40
|66
|43
|41
|56.4%
|Adrian Kempe
|72
|34
|21
|55
|34
|21
|31.4%
|Phillip Danault
|72
|18
|32
|50
|25
|23
|53.7%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|67
|22
|28
|50
|25
|14
|41.4%
