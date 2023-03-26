Blues vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The St. Louis Blues (33-33-6), winners of four road games in a row, visit the Los Angeles Kings (42-20-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW.
Blues vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-225)
|Blues (+190)
|6.5
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been an underdog in 46 games this season, and won 19 (41.3%).
- St. Louis has a record of 2-1 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +190 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blues have a 34.5% chance to win.
- St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 42 of 72 games this season.
Blues vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|245 (10th)
|Goals
|227 (20th)
|227 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|259 (26th)
|59 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (21st)
|58 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (12th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- Six of St. Louis' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents averaged 2.2 more goals than their season game score average of 8.5 goals.
- The Blues have scored 227 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in the league.
- The Blues have allowed 3.6 goals per game, 259 total, which ranks 26th among league teams.
- They have a -32 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.
