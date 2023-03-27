The Chicago Bulls (36-38) travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) after winning six straight road games. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Clippers vs. Bulls matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and NBCS-CHI

BSSC and NBCS-CHI Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Bulls vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers average 112.8 points per game (23rd in the league) while giving up 112.6 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a +19 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (posting 113.4 points per game, 19th in league, and conceding 112.2 per outing, seventh in NBA) and have a +84 scoring differential.

These teams score 226.2 points per game combined, 5.7 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams average 224.8 points per game combined, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has put together a 37-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago has covered 37 times in 74 matchups with a spread this season.

Bulls and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +100000 +25000 +210 Clippers +1900 +800 -598

