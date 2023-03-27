Bulls vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 27
The Chicago Bulls (36-38) travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) after winning six straight road games. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Clippers vs. Bulls matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Bulls vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSC and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Bulls vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clippers Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Clippers (-4.5)
|220.5
|-190
|+160
|BetMGM
|Clippers (-4.5)
|220.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Clippers (-4.5)
|221.5
|-189
|+160
|Tipico
|Clippers (-5.5)
|-
|-200
|+170
Bulls vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers average 112.8 points per game (23rd in the league) while giving up 112.6 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a +19 scoring differential overall.
- The Bulls outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (posting 113.4 points per game, 19th in league, and conceding 112.2 per outing, seventh in NBA) and have a +84 scoring differential.
- These teams score 226.2 points per game combined, 5.7 more than this game's point total.
- Opponents of these teams average 224.8 points per game combined, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has put together a 37-38-0 record against the spread this season.
- Chicago has covered 37 times in 74 matchups with a spread this season.
Bulls and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+100000
|+25000
|+210
|Clippers
|+1900
|+800
|-598
