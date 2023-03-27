The Chicago Bulls (36-38) travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) after winning six straight road games. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Bulls vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSC and NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Bulls vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Bulls Moneyline
DraftKings Clippers (-4.5) 220.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Clippers (-4.5) 220.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Clippers (-4.5) 221.5 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Clippers (-5.5) - -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bulls vs. Clippers Betting Trends

  • The Clippers average 112.8 points per game (23rd in the league) while giving up 112.6 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a +19 scoring differential overall.
  • The Bulls outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (posting 113.4 points per game, 19th in league, and conceding 112.2 per outing, seventh in NBA) and have a +84 scoring differential.
  • These teams score 226.2 points per game combined, 5.7 more than this game's point total.
  • Opponents of these teams average 224.8 points per game combined, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 37-38-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Chicago has covered 37 times in 74 matchups with a spread this season.

Bulls and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Bulls +100000 +25000 +210
Clippers +1900 +800 -598

