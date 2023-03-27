The Chicago Bulls (36-38) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to continue a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.

Bulls vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: BSSC and NBCS-CHI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Clippers -4.5 220.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 220.5 points in 45 of 74 outings.
  • Chicago has a 225.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.1 more points than this game's point total.
  • Chicago has a 39-35-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bulls have been victorious in 18, or 42.9%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Chicago has won 11 of its 19 games, or 57.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
  • Chicago has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Clippers vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Clippers 39 52% 112.8 226.2 112.6 224.8 224.3
Bulls 45 60.8% 113.4 226.2 112.2 224.8 228.2

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Bulls have hit the over five times.
  • Chicago has been better against the spread at home (20-17-0) than on the road (19-18-0) this year.
  • The Bulls' 113.4 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 112.6 the Clippers allow.
  • Chicago is 29-12 against the spread and 29-12 overall when it scores more than 112.6 points.

Bulls vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Clippers and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Clippers 37-38 16-17 34-41
Bulls 39-35 14-6 32-42

Bulls vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Clippers Bulls
112.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
23
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
25-9
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-12
28-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-12
112.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.2
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
27-15
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-11
28-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-13

