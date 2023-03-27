The Chicago Bulls (36-38) will visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) after winning six straight road games.

Bulls vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC, NBCS-CHI

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 49.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Chicago is 29-18 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Clippers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 27th.

The Bulls score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 112.6 the Clippers allow to opponents.

Chicago is 29-12 when it scores more than 112.6 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Bulls are putting up more points at home (114.3 per game) than away (112.4). And they are conceding less at home (111.5) than on the road (113.0).

At home Chicago is conceding 111.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than it is on the road (113.0).

This season the Bulls are averaging more assists at home (25.0 per game) than away (23.8).

Bulls Injuries