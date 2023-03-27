How to Watch the Bulls vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls (36-38) will visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) after winning six straight road games.
Bulls vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC, NBCS-CHI
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 49.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Chicago is 29-18 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 27th.
- The Bulls score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 112.6 the Clippers allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 29-12 when it scores more than 112.6 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Bulls are putting up more points at home (114.3 per game) than away (112.4). And they are conceding less at home (111.5) than on the road (113.0).
- At home Chicago is conceding 111.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than it is on the road (113.0).
- This season the Bulls are averaging more assists at home (25.0 per game) than away (23.8).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Foot
|Javonte Green
|Out
|Knee
