The Chicago Bulls (36-38) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to continue a six-game road win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSC and NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Bulls vs. Clippers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Clippers 113 - Bulls 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Clippers

  • Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 4.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (220)
  • The Bulls have a 39-35-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 37-38-0 mark from the Clippers.
  • As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 14-6 against the spread compared to the 16-16 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.
  • When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents aren't as successful (41.9% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (45.3%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Clippers are 32-17, a better tally than the Bulls have posted (18-24) as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

  • Chicago scores 113.4 points per game and give up 112.2, ranking them 19th in the NBA on offense and seventh defensively.
  • This season the Bulls are ranked 21st in the league in assists at 24.4 per game.
  • The Bulls are the second-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).
  • In 2022-23, Chicago has taken 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.2% of Chicago's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.8% have been 3-pointers.

