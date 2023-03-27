Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (45-29) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSNX.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Timberwolves vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 121 - Timberwolves 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Kings (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (240)
- The Kings (41-32-1 ATS) have covered the spread 55.4% of the time, 8.7% more often than the Timberwolves (35-38-2) this season.
- When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Sacramento (10-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.6%) than Minnesota (9-7) does as the underdog (56.2%).
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Minnesota and its opponents don't do it as often (46.7% of the time) as Sacramento and its opponents (51.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Kings are 33-14, a better record than the Timberwolves have put up (20-20) as moneyline underdogs.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Minnesota is 11th in the league offensively (115.8 points scored per game) and 18th on defense (116.1 points conceded).
- The Timberwolves are eighth in the league in assists (25.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- At 12.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 15th and 15th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2022-23, Minnesota has taken 38.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of Minnesota's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 71.8% have been 2-pointers.
