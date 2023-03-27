Nikola Vucevic and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be matching up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Vucevic, in his last showing, had four points in a 118-108 win over the Lakers.

Now let's dig into Vucevic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.5 16.5 Rebounds 10.5 11.2 10.5 Assists 2.5 3.3 3.2 PRA 30.5 32 30.2 PR 27.5 28.7 27 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.0



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Nikola Vucevic has made 7.2 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 17.0% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.4 threes per game, or 15.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vucevic's opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.5.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 112.6 points per game, which is 10th-best in the NBA.

The Clippers allow 43.2 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have conceded 24.8 per game, ninth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are 15th in the NBA, giving up 12.3 makes per game.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 39 23 14 4 3 0 2

