The Chicago Bulls, Patrick Beverley included, square off versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 118-108 win against the Lakers, Beverley totaled 10 points and five assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Beverley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Patrick Beverley Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.3 6.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 6.0 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.6 PRA -- 13 16.4 PR 11.5 10.1 12.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.5



Patrick Beverley Insights vs. the Clippers

Beverley's Bulls average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are ranked 10th in the league, giving up 112.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 43.2 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.8 assists per game, the Clippers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Clippers are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

Patrick Beverley vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 35 3 2 4 1 0 1 11/9/2022 35 7 2 4 2 0 1 10/20/2022 33 5 2 1 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.