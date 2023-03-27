Rudy Gobert and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 99-96 win over the Warriors (his most recent action) Gobert produced 10 points and 18 rebounds.

Let's break down Gobert's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.8 14.7 Rebounds 11.5 11.6 11.8 Assists -- 1.1 2.2 PRA 27.5 26.5 28.7 PR 25.5 25.4 26.5



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Rudy Gobert has made 5.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.3% of his team's total makes.

Gobert's opponents, the Kings, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104.2 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Kings have allowed 118.5 points per contest, which is 26th-best in the league.

Conceding 42.1 rebounds per contest, the Kings are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Kings have conceded 26.6 per game, worst in the league.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 31 13 14 0 0 2 0 1/30/2023 40 19 14 1 0 0 1 1/28/2023 36 13 14 1 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.