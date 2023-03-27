Timberwolves vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 27
On Monday, March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Sacramento Kings (45-29). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSNX.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-5.5)
|240
|-205
|+175
|BetMGM
|Kings (-5.5)
|239.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Kings (-5.5)
|240
|-208
|+175
Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Kings' +187 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 121.1 points per game (first in the NBA) while giving up 118.5 per contest (26th in the league).
- The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 116.1 per outing (18th in NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential.
- These teams are scoring 236.9 points per game between them, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 234.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Sacramento has covered 41 times in 74 matchups with a spread this season.
- Minnesota has won 35 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
Timberwolves and Kings NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+15000
|+5500
|-250
|Kings
|+6000
|+2000
|-
