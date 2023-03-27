How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Sacramento Kings (45-29) on March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves are shooting 49.1% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 49.4% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
- Minnesota is 22-9 when it shoots better than 49.4% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 25th.
- The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 118.5 the Kings give up.
- When it scores more than 118.5 points, Minnesota is 18-7.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Timberwolves put up 116.4 points per game, 1.2 more than away (115.2). On defense they give up 115.2 points per game at home, 1.7 less than away (116.9).
- Minnesota is conceding fewer points at home (115.2 per game) than away (116.9).
- At home the Timberwolves are averaging 26 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (25.9).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jaylen Nowell
|Questionable
|Knee
|Anthony Edwards
|Questionable
|Ankle
