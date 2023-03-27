The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Sacramento Kings (45-29) on March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Kings vs. Timberwolves with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 49.1% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 49.4% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota is 22-9 when it shoots better than 49.4% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 25th.

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 118.5 the Kings give up.

When it scores more than 118.5 points, Minnesota is 18-7.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home the Timberwolves put up 116.4 points per game, 1.2 more than away (115.2). On defense they give up 115.2 points per game at home, 1.7 less than away (116.9).

Minnesota is conceding fewer points at home (115.2 per game) than away (116.9).

At home the Timberwolves are averaging 26 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (25.9).

Timberwolves Injuries