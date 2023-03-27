Zach LaVine and his Chicago Bulls teammates will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 118-108 win over the Lakers, LaVine totaled 32 points and four assists.

With prop bets available for LaVine, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.1 29.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 3.8 Assists 4.5 4.2 5.4 PRA 34.5 33.9 38.8 PR 30.5 29.7 33.4 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.0



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Zach LaVine has made 8.8 shots per game, which accounts for 19.6% of his team's total makes.

LaVine is averaging 7.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 23.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

LaVine's Bulls average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Clippers are the 10th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Clippers are 15th in the NBA, allowing 43.2 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 24.8 assists per contest, the Clippers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Clippers concede 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Zach LaVine vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 39 18 14 8 3 1 1

