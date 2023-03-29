The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) square off against the Chicago Bulls (36-39) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have a -21 scoring differential, putting up 116.4 points per game (10th in the league) and giving up 116.7 (21st in the NBA).

The Bulls put up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 112.4 per contest (eighth in NBA). They have a +72 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 229.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 229.1 points per game combined, 1.6 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Los Angeles has put together a 36-36-3 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago has won 37 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Bulls and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +100000 +25000 +285 Lakers +2800 +1300 -149

