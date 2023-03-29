The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (36-39) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 117 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 2.5)

Bulls (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



The Bulls (39-36-0 ATS) have covered the spread 48% of the time, four% more often than the Lakers (36-36-3) this season.

Chicago covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 58.8% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (43.5%).

Chicago and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 42.7% of the time this season (32 out of 75). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (36 out of 75).

The Lakers have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-10) this season, higher than the .419 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (18-25).

Bulls Performance Insights

With 113.4 points scored per game and 112.4 points conceded, Chicago is 19th in the NBA on offense and eighth on defense.

With 24.4 assists per game, the Bulls are 21st in the NBA.

The Bulls are the second-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 10th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).

Chicago attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.7% of Chicago's buckets are 3-pointers, and 75.3% are 2-pointers.

