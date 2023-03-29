Nikola Vucevic will hope to make a difference for the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his most recent appearance, a 124-112 loss to the Clippers, Vucevic put up 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Let's break down Vucevic's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.5 17.3 Rebounds 10.5 11.1 10.4 Assists 2.5 3.3 3.2 PRA 29.5 31.9 30.9 PR 26.5 28.6 27.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Lakers

Vucevic is responsible for attempting 16.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Vucevic's Bulls average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Lakers are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 116.7 points per game.

Giving up 45.2 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

The Lakers give up 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 12.6 makes per game, 21st in the NBA.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 15 4 2 1 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vucevic or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.