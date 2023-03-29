Patrick Beverley and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be hitting the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Beverley, in his last game (March 27 loss against the Clippers) posted nine points and two steals.

In this article we will look at Beverley's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Patrick Beverley Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.4 7.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 5.4 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.5 PRA -- 13.1 16.1 PR 11.5 10.2 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Patrick Beverley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Patrick Beverley Insights vs. the Lakers

Beverley's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.5 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Lakers allow 116.7 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Lakers have conceded 45.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 28th in the league.

Giving up 25.6 assists per contest, the Lakers are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

The Lakers concede 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

Patrick Beverley vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 23 10 4 5 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Beverley or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.