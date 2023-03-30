Having lost six in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX to take in the action as the Blues and Blackhawks meet.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blues vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/21/2023 Blues Blackhawks 5-3 CHI
12/29/2022 Blues Blackhawks 3-1 STL
11/16/2022 Blackhawks Blues 5-2 STL

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues have allowed 271 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 27th in league play in goals against.
  • The Blues' 239 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Blues are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Blues have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 4.5 goals per game (45 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 71 33 34 67 51 49 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 59 25 41 66 29 31 33.5%
Robert Thomas 70 17 46 63 40 64 52.9%
Brayden Schenn 74 21 37 58 42 36 46.5%
Justin Faulk 74 10 32 42 53 48 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks' total of 264 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 25th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks' 178 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 19 goals over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 74 20 13 33 27 31 55.6%
Seth Jones 64 10 22 32 57 44 -
Andreas Athanasiou 73 14 14 28 42 52 38%
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Tyler Johnson 48 9 18 27 20 29 51.5%

