In the first game of the regular season on Thursday, March 30, Pablo Lopez will take the hill for the Minnesota Twins, and the Kansas City Royals will counter with Zack Greinke. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals have been listed as +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Twins (-155). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins won 55, or 60.4%, of the 91 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Twins won 26 of their 38 games, or 68.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Minnesota has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing on the road last season (89 total in road contests).

Minnesota slugged .390 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Royals were underdogs in 134 games last season and came away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those contests.

Last year, the Royals won 23 of 74 games when listed as at least +130 on the moneyline.

Kansas City averaged 0.8 homers per home game last season (65 total at home).

The Royals averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 at home.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

