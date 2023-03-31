Bulls vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
At Spectrum Center on Friday, March 31, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (26-51) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Chicago Bulls (36-40) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Bulls vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bulls Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bulls (-10)
|224
|-460
|+370
|BetMGM
|Bulls (-10.5)
|224.5
|-500
|+375
|PointsBet
|Bulls (-8)
|223
|-323
|+250
|Tipico
|Bulls (-6.5)
|-
|-300
|+250
Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Bulls average 113.3 points per game (20th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +61 scoring differential overall.
- The Hornets are being outscored by 5.8 points per game, with a -450 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.5 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 117.3 per outing (22nd in league).
- These two teams average 224.8 points per game between them, 0.8 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 229.8 combined points per game, 5.8 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Chicago has covered 37 times in 76 games with a spread this season.
- Charlotte has put together a 34-41-2 ATS record so far this season.
Bulls and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+100000
|+25000
|+320
|Hornets
|-
|-
|-
