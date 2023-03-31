At Spectrum Center on Friday, March 31, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (26-51) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Chicago Bulls (36-40) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Bulls vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Bulls average 113.3 points per game (20th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +61 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets are being outscored by 5.8 points per game, with a -450 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.5 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 117.3 per outing (22nd in league).

These two teams average 224.8 points per game between them, 0.8 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 229.8 combined points per game, 5.8 more points than this contest's over/under.

Chicago has covered 37 times in 76 games with a spread this season.

Charlotte has put together a 34-41-2 ATS record so far this season.

Bulls and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +100000 +25000 +320 Hornets - - -

