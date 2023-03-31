Bulls vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (26-51) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (36-40) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.
Bulls vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-8.5
|223.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in 43 of 76 games this season.
- Chicago has an average total of 225.8 in its games this year, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bulls have a 39-37-0 record against the spread this season.
- Chicago has entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 18, or 56.2%, of those games.
- Chicago has played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Bulls.
Bulls vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|43
|56.6%
|113.3
|224.8
|112.5
|229.8
|228.1
|Hornets
|49
|63.6%
|111.5
|224.8
|117.3
|229.8
|229.5
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have gone over the total six times.
- Chicago has done a better job covering the spread at home (20-18-0) than it has in road games (19-19-0).
- The Bulls average 113.3 points per game, just four fewer points than the 117.3 the Hornets give up.
- Chicago is 23-7 against the spread and 21-9 overall when scoring more than 117.3 points.
Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|39-37
|1-1
|34-42
|Hornets
|37-40
|14-13
|33-44
Bulls vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Bulls
|Hornets
|113.3
|111.5
|20
|27
|23-7
|25-11
|21-9
|19-17
|112.5
|117.3
|8
|22
|26-10
|20-9
|24-12
|18-11
