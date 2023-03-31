Ahead of a game against the Charlotte Hornets (26-51), the Chicago Bulls (36-40) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31 at Spectrum Center.

The Bulls are coming off of a 121-110 loss to the Lakers in their last game on Wednesday. Nikola Vucevic's team-high 29 points paced the Bulls in the loss.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Drummond C Questionable Personal 6.1 6.7 0.5 Alex Caruso PG Questionable Foot 5.6 3.0 3.0 Javonte Green SG Questionable Knee 5.3 2.7 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Questionable (Shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Terry Rozier: Out (Foot), Gordon Hayward: Questionable (Ankle), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle)

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Bulls Season Insights

The 113.3 points per game the Bulls record are just 4.0 fewer points than the Hornets allow (117.3).

When Chicago scores more than 117.3 points, it is 21-9.

On offense, the Bulls have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 114.9 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 113.3 they've put up over the course of this season.

Chicago hits 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), 2.6 fewer than its opponents (13.1).

The Bulls' 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 20th in the NBA, and the 109.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank sixth in the league.

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -9.5 224

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.