The Charlotte Hornets (26-51) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (36-40) on March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

In games Chicago shoots higher than 47.6% from the field, it is 29-19 overall.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at eighth.

The Bulls average 113.3 points per game, only four fewer points than the 117.3 the Hornets allow.

Chicago has a 21-9 record when scoring more than 117.3 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls are posting 114.2 points per game this season at home, which is 1.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (112.4).

Chicago is ceding 111.8 points per game this season at home, which is 1.5 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (113.3).

In home games, the Bulls are draining the same number of three-pointers per game as they are in away games (10.5). Meanwhile, they sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to when playing on the road (35.6%).

Bulls Injuries