DeMar DeRozan and his Chicago Bulls teammates will match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 121-110 loss to the Lakers (his most recent game) DeRozan posted 22 points, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on DeRozan's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.9 23.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 6.1 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.5 PRA 32.5 34.7 35.5 PR 27.5 29.6 30 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.4



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Hornets

DeRozan is responsible for attempting 18.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 5.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

DeRozan's Bulls average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 101.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have allowed 117.3 points per contest, which is 22nd-best in the league.

On the glass, the Hornets are 29th in the league, allowing 46.3 rebounds per contest.

The Hornets allow 25.8 assists per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hornets are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 38 15 4 7 2 2 1 1/26/2023 35 28 3 5 0 0 1 11/2/2022 28 9 8 5 0 1 1

