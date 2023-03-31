Friday's game that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) against the Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) at American Airlines Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 31.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 97-83 victory against Louisville in their last game on Sunday.

Iowa vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes took down the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their signature win of the season.

The Hawkeyes have 13 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the fifth-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Iowa Performance Insights