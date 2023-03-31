On Friday, March 31, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers score 116.4 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 116.6 (21st in the league) for a -10 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves score 115.7 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 115.9 (18th in league) for a -19 scoring differential overall.

The two teams average 232.1 points per game combined, 0.1 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 232.5 combined points per game, 0.5 more points than this contest's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered 37 times in 76 games with a spread this season.

Minnesota has covered 36 times in 77 chances against the spread this season.

Timberwolves and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +14000 +4500 -425 Lakers +2800 +1300 -225

Looking to place a futures bet on the Timberwolves? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.