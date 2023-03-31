Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) as just 1-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 117 - Lakers 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 1)
- Pick OU:
Under (232.5)
- The Lakers (37-36-3 ATS) have covered the spread 46.8% of the time, 1.9% more often than the Timberwolves (36-39-2) this year.
- Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 34.3% of the time. That's less often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 1 or more (49%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.7% of the time this season (37 out of 76). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (35 out of 77).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 18-17, a better record than the Lakers have recorded (23-28) as moneyline underdogs.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- With 115.7 points per game on offense, Minnesota ranks 12th in the NBA. On defense, it surrenders 115.9 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Timberwolves rank eighth in the NBA with 26 assists per game.
- The Timberwolves are making 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 36.2% three-point percentage (16th-ranked).
- In terms of shot breakdown, Minnesota has taken 61.9% two-pointers (accounting for 71.9% of the team's buckets) and 38.1% from beyond the arc (28.1%).
