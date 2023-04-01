The Nashville Predators (off a loss in their last game) and the St. Louis Blues (off a victory) will meet on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

See the Predators-Blues game on NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Blues vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/19/2023 Blues Predators 5-2 STL 12/12/2022 Blues Predators 1-0 (F/OT) STL 10/27/2022 Predators Blues 6-2 NAS

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues give up 3.6 goals per game (274 in total), 27th in the NHL.

With 244 goals (3.2 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.5 goals per game (45 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 72 34 34 68 52 49 41.7% Pavel Buchnevich 59 25 41 66 29 31 33.5% Robert Thomas 70 17 46 63 40 64 52.9% Brayden Schenn 75 21 38 59 42 36 46.7% Justin Faulk 75 10 34 44 55 48 -

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are allowing 217 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.

The Predators' 201 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players