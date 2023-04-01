The Nashville Predators (37-29-8) host the St. Louis Blues (35-34-6) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW. The Predators fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-0 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Blues vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW

NHL Network, BSSO, and BSMW Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-145) Blues (+125) 6

Blues Betting Insights

This season the Blues have been an underdog 48 times, and won 20, or 41.7%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won 13 of its 32 games, or 40.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Blues.

St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 54 of 75 games this season.

Blues vs. Predators Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 201 (28th) Goals 244 (14th) 217 (12th) Goals Allowed 274 (28th) 39 (25th) Power Play Goals 45 (20th) 46 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (20th)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis has gone over the total in seven of its last 10 contests.

The Blues and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.6 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, Blues' games average 12.2 goals, 3.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Blues have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (244 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Blues have given up 274 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th.

Their -30 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

