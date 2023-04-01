Franmil Reyes -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)

  • Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Reyes got a hit 68 times last season in 118 games (57.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.2%).
  • He hit a long ball in 14 games a year ago (out of 118 opportunities, 11.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Reyes picked up an RBI in 35 out of 118 games last year (29.7%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.3%).
  • He scored in 31.4% of his 118 games last year, with two or more runs in 5.1% of those games (six).

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
51 GP 65
.262 AVG .191
.312 OBP .244
.372 SLG .359
11 XBH 22
4 HR 10
18 RBI 29
64/13 K/BB 93/17
1 SB 1
Home Away
52 GP 66
33 (63.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.0%)
12 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.7%)
17 (32.7%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%)
4 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%)
15 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (21st in baseball).
  • Gray gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 33-year-old right-hander last appeared Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he started and went two innings.
  • In 24 games last season he finished with an 8-5 record and had a 3.16 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP.
