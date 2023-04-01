The Kansas City Royals and Hunter Dozier, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)

Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.

In 55.0% of his games last season (71 of 129), Dozier got a base hit, and in 26 of those games (20.2%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 9.3% of his games in 2022 (12 of 129), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Dozier drove in a run in 29 games last year out of 129 (22.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

In 39 of 129 games last season (30.2%) he scored a run, and in eight of those games (6.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 60 .258 AVG .214 .298 OBP .286 .403 SLG .371 22 XBH 20 5 HR 7 19 RBI 22 61/13 K/BB 64/21 2 SB 2 Home Away 68 GP 61 38 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (54.1%) 15 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.0%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%) 5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.5%) 13 (19.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

