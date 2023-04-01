MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)
- Melendez had an OBP of .314 while batting .217.
- Melendez had a base hit in 71 out of 129 games last year (55.0%), with more than one hit in 26 of those games (20.2%).
- Including the 129 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 17 of them (13.2%), taking the pitcher deep in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.
- Melendez drove in a run in 42 of 129 games last season (32.6%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.9%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 34.9% of his 129 games last season, he scored (45 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.8%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.229
|AVG
|.205
|.304
|OBP
|.325
|.424
|SLG
|.362
|22
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|21
|64/28
|K/BB
|67/39
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|39 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (50.0%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (18.8%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.8%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.4%)
|26 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in baseball).
- Gray will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 33-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings when he last appeared on Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In 24 games last season he put together an 8-5 record and had a 3.16 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP.
