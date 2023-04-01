Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nate Eaton is back in the lineup for the Kansas City Royals and will face Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Eaton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)
- Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- Eaton picked up a hit in 45.5% of his games last season (20 of 44), with multiple hits in six of those contests (13.6%).
- He hit a long ball once out of 44 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 of 44 games last season, Eaton picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- In 13 of 44 games last season (29.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.280
|AVG
|.255
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.360
|SLG
|.418
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (39.1%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allowed 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Gray will start for the Twins, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Sept. 19, the 33-year-old righty started the game and went two innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Last season he finished with a 3.16 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP over his 24 games, compiling an 8-5 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.