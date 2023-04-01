Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (1-0) and Kansas City Royals (0-1) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 2-0 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on April 1.

The Twins will look to Sonny Gray against the Royals and Jordan Lyles.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 2, Royals 1.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals came away with 52 wins in the 134 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, Kansas City came away with a win 18 times in 66 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Kansas City had the No. 24 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (640 total runs).

The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.

