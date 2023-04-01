The 2023 campaign continues for Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (1-0) as they visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (0-1) in an early-season contest at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, April 1. Gametime is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +140 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins won 55, or 60.4%, of the 91 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Twins won 22 of their 29 games, or 75.9%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing away from home last season (89 total in road contests).

Minnesota slugged .390 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game on the road.

The Royals were victorious in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Royals won 18 of 66 games when listed as at least +140 on the moneyline.

Kansas City averaged 0.8 homers per home game last season (65 total at home).

The Royals averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 in home contests.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+290) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

