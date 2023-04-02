Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (37-40) are 2.5-point underdogs against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at United Center. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The point total for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -2.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 34 of 77 games this season.

Chicago's games this season have had an average of 225.6 points, 3.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Chicago has gone 40-37-0 ATS this season.

The Bulls have come away with 18 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 12-13, a 48% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 38 49.4% 116.8 230.2 112.5 224.7 231 Bulls 34 44.2% 113.4 230.2 112.2 224.7 228.1

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Bulls have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.526, 20-18-0 record) than away (.513, 20-19-0).

The Bulls score just 0.9 more points per game (113.4) than the Grizzlies give up (112.5).

Chicago is 30-12 against the spread and 30-12 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 39-38 31-24 34-43 Bulls 40-37 19-15 34-43

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Bulls 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 31-16 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-12 39-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 30-12 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 30-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-19 36-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.