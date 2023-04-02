Bulls vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (37-40) are 2.5-point underdogs against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at United Center. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The point total for the matchup is set at 229.5.
Bulls vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-2.5
|229.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 34 of 77 games this season.
- Chicago's games this season have had an average of 225.6 points, 3.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Chicago has gone 40-37-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulls have come away with 18 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 12-13, a 48% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Bulls vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|38
|49.4%
|116.8
|230.2
|112.5
|224.7
|231
|Bulls
|34
|44.2%
|113.4
|230.2
|112.2
|224.7
|228.1
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- The Bulls have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.526, 20-18-0 record) than away (.513, 20-19-0).
- The Bulls score just 0.9 more points per game (113.4) than the Grizzlies give up (112.5).
- Chicago is 30-12 against the spread and 30-12 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Bulls vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|39-38
|31-24
|34-43
|Bulls
|40-37
|19-15
|34-43
Bulls vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Bulls
|116.8
|113.4
|8
|19
|31-16
|30-12
|39-8
|30-12
|112.5
|112.2
|10
|7
|30-18
|32-19
|36-12
|31-20
