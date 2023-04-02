How to Watch the Bulls vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (37-40) play the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) on April 2, 2023 at United Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Bulls vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- Chicago is 33-28 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.
- The Bulls' 113.4 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 112.5 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- Chicago is 30-12 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls put up more points per game at home (114.2) than away (112.6), and also give up fewer points at home (111.8) than on the road (112.7).
- At home Chicago is conceding 111.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than it is on the road (112.7).
- This season the Bulls are collecting more assists at home (25.1 per game) than away (23.9).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Midfoot
|Javonte Green
|Questionable
|Knee
