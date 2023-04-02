DeMar DeRozan and his Chicago Bulls teammates will take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 121-91 win over the Hornets, DeRozan totaled 23 points and four assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on DeRozan's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.9 24.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.8 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.1 PRA 33.5 34.7 35.4 PR 28.5 29.6 30.3 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.5



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Grizzlies

DeRozan has taken 17.6 shots per game this season and made nine per game, which account for 18.5% and 19.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 5.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

DeRozan's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104.2 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Grizzlies give up 112.5 points per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

The Grizzlies allow 44.5 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the league.

Giving up 26.2 assists per contest, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2022 42 31 7 3 2 1 2 1/17/2022 33 24 0 5 0 0 0

