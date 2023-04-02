The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Edward Olivares At The Plate (2022)

  • Olivares hit .286 with eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Olivares picked up at least one hit 31 times last season in 53 games played (58.5%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (20.8%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 5.7% of his games last season (53 in all), going deep in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Olivares picked up an RBI in 13 of 53 games last season (24.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home plate in 19 of his 53 games a year ago (35.8%), with more than one run scored four times (7.5%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
23 GP 26
.300 AVG .275
.342 OBP .327
.471 SLG .363
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
9 RBI 6
14/4 K/BB 22/6
2 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 27
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Ryan will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 26-year-old righty, started and went six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.
  • In his 27 appearances last season he put together a 13-8 record, had a 3.55 ERA, and a 1.102 WHIP.
