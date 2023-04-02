Sunday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) against the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) at American Airlines Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-73 in favor of Iowa. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.

The Hawkeyes won their most recent game 77-73 against South Carolina on Friday.

Iowa vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74

Iowa Schedule Analysis

  • Against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on March 31, the Hawkeyes notched their signature win of the season, a 77-73 victory.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 14-6 (.700%) -- tied for the third-most wins.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31
  • 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
  • 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
  • 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

LSU Schedule Analysis

  • On March 31, the Lady Tigers claimed their signature win of the season, a 79-72 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25.
  • The Lady Tigers have 10 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
  • LSU has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 79-72 over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on March 31
  • 66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24
  • 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
  • 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 22) on February 16
  • 66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa Performance Insights

  • The Hawkeyes average 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 70.9 per outing (318th in college basketball). They have a +606 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game.
  • With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten games, Iowa is tallying 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (87.3 PPG).
  • The Hawkeyes are putting up 89.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.5 more points than they're averaging in away games (85.9).
  • When playing at home, Iowa is ceding 13.5 fewer points per game (65) than on the road (78.5).
  • In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes have been scoring 85.0 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

LSU Performance Insights

  • The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 24.5 points per game, with a +860 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.7 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 57.2 per contest (25th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, LSU has put up 77.3 points per game in SEC play, and 81.7 overall.
  • At home, the Lady Tigers score 85.9 points per game. On the road, they average 77.2.
  • In 2022-23 LSU is giving up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (52.8) than away (63.2).
  • While the Lady Tigers are scoring 81.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 72.4 points per contest.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.