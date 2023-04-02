Sunday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) and the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) facing off at American Airlines Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 76-73 win for Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.

The Hawkeyes took care of business in their most recent game 77-73 against South Carolina on Friday.

Iowa vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ABC

Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' best win of the season came in a 77-73 victory against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on March 31.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 14-6 (.700%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Iowa has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

LSU Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lady Tigers took down the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies, 79-72, on March 31.

The Lady Tigers have 10 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

LSU has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

79-72 over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on March 31

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 22) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (scoring 87.3 points per game to rank first in college basketball while giving up 70.9 per outing to rank 318th in college basketball) and have a +606 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, Iowa is tallying 89.2 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (87.3 points per game) is 1.9 PPG lower.

Offensively, the Hawkeyes have played better at home this season, averaging 89.4 points per game, compared to 85.9 per game in road games.

Iowa cedes 65.0 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 78.5 when playing on the road.

The Hawkeyes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 84.7 points a contest compared to the 87.3 they've averaged this year.

LSU Performance Insights