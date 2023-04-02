Iowa vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament National Championship
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) against the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) at American Airlines Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-73 in favor of Iowa. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.
The Hawkeyes head into this contest on the heels of a 77-73 win over South Carolina on Friday.
Iowa vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes' best win this season came against the South Carolina Gamecocks, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 1). The Hawkeyes secured the 77-73 win at a neutral site on March 31.
- The Hawkeyes have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (14).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' signature win this season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Lady Tigers took home the 79-72 win at a neutral site on March 31.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (10).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-72 over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on March 31
- 66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 22) on February 16
- 66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes' +606 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per outing (318th in college basketball).
- Iowa's offense has been better in Big Ten games this year, putting up 89.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 87.3 PPG.
- The Hawkeyes post 89.4 points per game in home games, compared to 85.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Iowa is giving up 65.0 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 78.5.
- In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes have been putting up 84.7 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers put up 81.7 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 57.2 per outing (25th in college basketball). They have a +860 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 24.5 points per game.
- LSU scores fewer points in conference play (77.3 per game) than overall (81.7).
- At home, the Lady Tigers score 85.9 points per game. Away, they score 77.2.
- In 2022-23 LSU is giving up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (52.8) than away (63.2).
- In their past 10 games, the Lady Tigers are posting 73.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than their season average (81.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.