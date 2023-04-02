Sunday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) and the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) at American Airlines Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-73, with Iowa taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.

The Hawkeyes head into this contest on the heels of a 77-73 win over South Carolina on Friday.

Iowa vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ABC

Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74

Iowa Schedule Analysis

When the Hawkeyes beat the South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 1 in the AP's Top 25) on March 31 by a score of 77-73, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 14-6 (.700%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Iowa has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

Iowa Performance Insights