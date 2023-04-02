Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jackie Bradley Jr. makes his season debut when the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins and Joe Ryan at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jackie Bradley Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Bradley hit .203 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.
- Bradley got a hit in 52 of 133 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In four of 133 games last year, he homered (3.0%). He went deep in 1.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Bradley picked up an RBI in 17.3% of his 133 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of them (nine). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He scored a run in 28 of 133 games last year (21.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|57
|.256
|AVG
|.153
|.290
|OBP
|.224
|.405
|SLG
|.222
|18
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|19
|34/8
|K/BB
|43/16
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|69
|32 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (29.0%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (8.7%)
|13 (20.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (21.7%)
|3 (4.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|12 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (15.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
- Ryan will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 26-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers.
- In 27 games last season he finished with a 13-8 record and had a 3.55 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.