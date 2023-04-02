Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)
- Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 37.1% of his 105 games last season, Isbel picked up a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 105 opportunities, 4.8%), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to home plate.
- In 19.0% of his games a season ago (20 of 105), Isbel drove home a run. In five of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
- He scored in 26 of 105 games last year (24.8%), including five multi-run games (4.8%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|38
|.257
|AVG
|.154
|.291
|OBP
|.231
|.414
|SLG
|.248
|13
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|14
|35/5
|K/BB
|40/11
|8
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|25 (46.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (27.5%)
|10 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (7.8%)
|17 (31.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (17.6%)
|3 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.9%)
|11 (20.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (17.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Ryan will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- In his 27 appearances last season he compiled a 13-8 record, had a 3.55 ERA, and a 1.102 WHIP.
