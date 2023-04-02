Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Duffy is back in the lineup for the Kansas City Royals and will face Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)
Matt Duffy At The Plate (2022)
- Duffy hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
- In 38 of 77 games last year (49.4%) Duffy had at least one hit, and in 15 of those contests (19.5%) he picked up two or more.
- Logging a plate appearance in 77 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.
- Duffy picked up an RBI in 14 of 77 games last season (18.2%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He scored in 11 of 77 games last season, with multiple runs in three of those games.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|32
|.286
|AVG
|.211
|.346
|OBP
|.265
|.345
|SLG
|.275
|7
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|19/9
|K/BB
|31/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|32
|24 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (43.8%)
|8 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (21.9%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (18.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.3%)
|7 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (21.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Ryan will start for the Twins, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers.
- In his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 3.55 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP, compiling a 13-8 record.
