Matt Duffy is back in the lineup for the Kansas City Royals and will face Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Matt Duffy At The Plate (2022)

Duffy hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

In 38 of 77 games last year (49.4%) Duffy had at least one hit, and in 15 of those contests (19.5%) he picked up two or more.

Logging a plate appearance in 77 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.

Duffy picked up an RBI in 14 of 77 games last season (18.2%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He scored in 11 of 77 games last season, with multiple runs in three of those games.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 32 .286 AVG .211 .346 OBP .265 .345 SLG .275 7 XBH 3 0 HR 2 7 RBI 9 19/9 K/BB 31/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 32 24 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%) 8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (21.9%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (18.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%) 7 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)