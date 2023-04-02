Nate Eaton -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)

  • Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
  • In 45.5% of his games last year (20 of 44), Eaton got a base hit, and in six of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He went deep once out of 44 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 11 of 44 games last year, Eaton picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • In 13 of 44 games last year (29.5%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 18
.280 AVG .255
.333 OBP .333
.360 SLG .418
3 XBH 5
0 HR 1
5 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 18/6
6 SB 5
Home Away
21 GP 23
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff was 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Ryan will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
  • Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 3.55 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP, putting together a 13-8 record.
